I Don’t Accommodate Uncontrolled Men

It’s summer! Time for all the the ladies to start posting articles about why it’s not a woman’s responsibility to prevent a man from lusting and all the gentlemen to start posting comments about why it’s not a woman’s responsibility, but she sure can help.
I’ve been encouraged to see the pushback, by women, even women in more conservative circles, against the toxic idea that a woman’s clothing choices can cause men to stumble.
But this pushback gets halted when a guy stands up and comfortably announces that while this personal responsibility thing all sounds great, the reality is that normal, healthy guys like him struggle, so women should still cover up. And the ladies go a little silent, unable to argue with this universal battle against sexual temptation that women never face.
The pushback against purity culture dies right then and there, because no woman wants to challenge the idea that men can’t actually control themselves — and that’s a beautiful, God-given part of being a man.
So I’m going to be that woman. I’m going to stand up and look that man in the eye and tell him that his inability to control himself is not normal, healthy, or God-given, and I have no sympathy for his struggles.
Because I don’t. I think more highly of men than that.
My husband didn’t grow up in purity culture. He didn’t grow up hearing that it’s normal and healthy for a guy to struggle with not looking until the offending woman leaves the room. He didn’t grow up hearing he couldn’t control his sexual urges if he caught a glimpse of a woman’s cleavage. He grew up around girls who wore bikinis to the beach and short shorts and tank tops. He grew up being able to look at a woman, notice parts of her body, even formulate a response (like “She’s attractive” or “She’s trying too hard”), and then go on with his conversation with her as if she’s more than her butt and abs.
He doesn’t experience this “all men’s daily battle” regarding women’s clothing choices, because he wasn’t socialized to.
And I think that is a huge thing people are overlooking in this discussion — how much of the “male struggle” can be chalked up not to healthy amounts of testosterone but to socialization?
Even as a female I was socialized to be uncomfortable with women in certain clothing — not because I was sexually attracted to them but because I was taught they were immodest. I would avert my eyes and feel embarrassed and not know how to talk to a woman with cleavage. Now that I’m socialized to be okay with women’s clothing choices, even if they don’t align with mine, I don’t find it awkward at all. They’re just people. They’re just bodies. No need to freak out or be awkward.
I think guys need to learn that it’s fine to notice a woman’s body and find it attractive. Bodies are beautiful. Beautiful bodies elicit responses in everyone. Notice it, and move on with your life. It’s not a sin. It’s not even necessarily sexual. This is how “visual” women deal with attractive men, and you don’t hear them begging guys to put their shirts on at the beach. It’s not socially acceptable for women’s sex drives to show.
I do find it disturbing and creepy and predatory that guys “struggle” so much around women who wear certain clothes. I find it disturbing that that’s normalized as healthy and natural. I don’t feel safe around men who can’t look at my body and engage with me as a human, regardless of what I’m wearing. I don’t feel comfortable around men who are battling not to lust after me.
And I don’t feel that I can control whether I “trigger” that battle or not by my clothing choices. How am I supposed to know what level of dress or undress is “comfortable” for any particular man? Guys will often say, “Oh, I’m not one of those guys who thinks women should dress like frumps. I’m not saying women shouldn’t wear pants or above the knee skirts or tank tops — I can handle those.”
But you know what? Some guys apparently can’t handle pants or above the knee skirts and tank tops. Some guys are more turned on by women in skirts. They’ve told me this to my face.
So what’s “normal”? Is it normal for a guy to struggle when he sees a woman in jeans, or only when she’s wearing a short skirt? Is it normal for a guy to struggle when she’s wearing a one-piece bathing suit and shorts, or only when she’s wearing a bikini? Is there an all-male council who has decided what’s “normal” for a guy to struggle with, and what’s creepy? Because I keep hearing mixed messages from men about what turns them on and what’s modest, and it makes me think the problem isn’t with what women wear but with what men can’t handle.
I think “normal” is a guy being able to interact with a woman comfortably, regardless of what she’s wearing, without waging a battle for his soul. Period. I will not accommodate any other male normal.
Moderator's Note: This is stirring up a great conversation! In order to keep this a great conversation, I'm going to start deleting comments that make derogatory remarks or personal attacks against others who disagree. Be feisty but gracious!
810 thoughts on “I Don’t Accommodate Uncontrolled Men”
I admit that I will check out a guy if he’s shirtless at the beach or pool (or gym or construction site), and I know I’m not the only woman who does, though I tend to not speak of such things out loud because it reduces what could be an funny, intelligent, engaging human into a sex object.
I do wish both men and women would cover up a little more. Put on a rash guard, for crying out loud, and save your fleshy parts for your spouse. There is nothing wrong with nudity, but it’s hard to see your sparkling personality when all I can see is your cleavage/pecs/six pack/etc.
Are you religious?
Yes
Totally agree with this our bodies are supposed to be Treasures for our spouses and there’s nothing wrong with being a little bit more modest in our swimwear.
I do agree with what the author says here men need to learn better self control measures.
But I mean I still think that something is wrong when people to think it’s okay to run around in your “underwear” in public just because you’re going to be near a body of water.
For those of you who have not heard the story or the truth about how the bikini came about and then the song that became popular that came out a few years after. . .
It bears a bit of Investigation and research
Well, there’s a shock.
Lol. That is all.
Much like it’s a shock that you’re going to be a complete jerk, and attack her for it. Bigotry against people of faith, is still bigotry. Can’t we disagree with a person without calling their faith, or even absence of faith, into question? Her thought was well worded and expressed, devoid of judgmental language, and honest about her perspective. So why did you feel it was important for you to be a jackanape about whether or not she’s “religious”?
LikeLiked by 4 people
So, are you any better than the men we,re discussing when you say “it’s hard to see your sparkling personality when all I can see is your cleavage/pecs/six pack/etc?”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Does having particular social values make a person “better” than another person? Should a person who values modesty automatically be considered “worse”? It seems we just trade one kind of purity test for another.
LikeLike
I believe my body and “fleshy parts” are mine and no one else’s treasure.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You do realize you are just the other side of the problem right? It’s fine for you personally but that idea of save my body for my one and only contributes to the shaming and to the idea that it’s a woman’s responsibility to keep herself unseen and pure, and it’s up to us to protect men from their own lustful ways.
Not everyone is happy to live as you live. If they were the everyone would live as you do, but there are so many different people and different ways people find fulfillment in living and we can’t keep putting everyone into the same box.
LikeLike
I appreciate that you feel this way. I am not religious and feel that my body is for MY personal enjoyment and quite honestly it is my belief that as long as I am happy with what I wear other people’s opinions don’t matter. Just like if you are comfortable in something more covered, then no one should be able to call you names or imply that it is the wrong thing to wear.
LikeLike
All you can see is cleavage/pecs/six packs, etc.? Really.
The problem isn’t with how other people dress. The problem is with how you look at other people. How about looking at faces instead of body parts that make you uncomfortable?
LikeLike
I would like some clarification on where in scripture the Bible says our bodies were made as treasures for our spouses?
LikeLike
What ever happened to “mind your own business”?
People should not walk around judging. You may feel superior if you choose to cover up, but keep in mind that religion also teaches that to judge others and feel haughty is just as wrong. You do whatever makes sense for you and leave it there.
So many comments are about how they wish others would cover up. That’s your issue, your judgment, perhaps even your insecurity showing. Not their concern what you prefer. As for what other women “should” or “shouldn’t” do… Mind your own business.
Everyone should wear whatever makes them HAPPY. This is judgy & stupid.
but we are all sex objects. Acknowledging this doesn’t strip away everything else we are.
LikeLike
I don’t know about the word “struggle ” and its context but I will say that I can appreciate a beautiful woman in whatever she has on. I do think the clothes should fit the activities or places she is going to or doing. I mean what’s wrong with a bikini on a hot day at the beach? Not that it would bother me if a bikini was being worn in December in Chicago at a Wal-Mart or Ihop but I would think it was odd. I’m a pretty eye’s and pretty feet guy anyway. Lol
One of the fruits of the Spirit is self-control. Don’t tell me you’re a Christian and that’s why you’re demanding women cover up. Go get some of that self-control or don’t pretend you’re a Christian.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s a fruit of the spirit. Not a fruit of the flesh. If in our flesh we were able to attain self-control, we wouldn’t need Jesus. Instead of telling someone to go “get some of that self-control” how about pointing them to the cross of Jesus, His grace, His mercy, His blood that was shed on a cross so while we were YET SINNERS He gave His life so we could find freedom in HIm….not in our own efforts. Maybe next time you want to be someone’s conviction, remember that the Holy Spirit is really good at doing that job all on His own.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…??? Not sure you are actually responding to what I said. Yes, we need Jesus, who left us the Holy Spirit, who imparts the fruit of self-control. So every “Christian” who says he can’t control himself needs to go get some of that. That WAS pointing them to Jesus, not convicting anyone–just making an observation, which apparently convicted *you*. Maybe the next time you want to be someone’s conviction, remember that the Holy Spirit is really good at doing that job all on His own and He doesn’t need you.
LikeLike
Frankly, this lack of taking responsibility via “we’re all sinners, all we need is Jesus” is EXACTLY the problem.
If you feel like you can’t take responsibility for your own actions and behaviors, then you need someone to have power of attorney over you so that they can mandate what you do and don’t do. You are responsible for yourself unless you are mentally incapable of being so. Many other religions (and atheists) are capable of these things without Jesus. Why aren’t Christians? Food for thought.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I understand you take on this situation. I have also heard uncontrolled women act the same way when they see a guy with great abs, tight butt, or a sizable bulge in his shorts. Society and commercials have driven this down our throats. So it happens with both sexes. I readily admit that it happens with men more often, because the younger male thinks of sex a lot more during the day than the same age woman, and it takes little provocation to do so.
But we aren’t telling men to cover up are we?
LikeLike
Actually we are. I was pulled aside by my manager years ago so she could explain to me the importance of wearing underwear with my scrubs. I am an RN. Apparently my female coworkers were offended by the sight of my package, so I was told. I informed my manager that I always wore underwear. I then showed her the waistband and suggested that my coworkers keep their eyes on their work and not on what I had in my scrub pants.
It’s the same thing. It’s all about respect.
Oh my goodness, Cammer! Way to stand up for yourself. What a weird situation — and so dehumanizing.
LikeLike
How do you know that men think of sex more than women? Are you a mind reader? Studies show that’s not true.
Men who treat women badly don’t do it because “they think of sex more often.” They do it because they choose to behave that way. It’s not,thinking of sex that’s the problem. It’s using it as an excuse for your actions.
My son is 15 and just as horny as any 15-year-old. But he doesn’t treat girls disrespectfully. I’m not going to buy that as an excuse from a grown man.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the idea that men think about sex more than women also comes from the purity culture and how it views women. We are delicate flowers to be protected and prizes to be won…the thought that we think about sex as often (or in some cases, more often) as men, doesn’t fit into that narrative. We are human beings. We are sexual beings. The difference doesn’t lie in our inherent makeup, but it a created perception.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There’s always that one person who will throw out the “but woman do it too” argument. No one is saying women don’t lust after men, or other women. What we are saying is we don’t act on it to a point where it becomes inappropriate or even dangerous. Where men feel the need to write articles like this to encourage other men to not buy in to the idea that it is your responsibility to prevent your own sexual assault by wearing more. There is a reason woman are the ones calling it out and dudes are always left defending other dudes. We could all just get on the same page and agree unwanted comments and touching are unacceptable. Stop defending gross behavior because you have some absurd loyalty to your gender even when someone’s safety is in question.
LikeLike
This has been a very interesting subject to me. I agree with the article in that men should control themselves, and that they are 100% responsible for their actions, and a woman’s choice of clothing should not be held accountable for any decision, for better or worse, that they might make. However, I personally prefer to promote modesty as far as clothing goes, as I believe that a person who is dressed modestly has the ability to show their true beauty, as opposed to be seen as sexy. I think that a woman dressed modestly portrays a vibe of depth, allowing others to behold her beyond her physical body, which often comes as a distraction.
I am a “modest” person by personality. I do wonder though, what actually equals modesty? So many different views on this and even within the same circles and worldviews. If we throw out the word “modesty” and decide our version of it is the “right” or “best” then we will continue on with this slippery slope. I choose for myself what is my clothing comfort level. That is where my opinion should end. In reality all we have are opinions on the matter and those opinions are very much influenced by the opinions of others and some given more credibility because they are in positions that are given greater “power” in regard to their opinion.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
The same does not go for men.
This is very much a cultural issue. I was raised to be responsible for my own behavior, to date without being pushed into anything I knew was not appropriate. My husband was raised in the Middle East, and even though his upbringing was Christian, the surrounding culture was still an influence. He was very respectful of me, but It was hard at first for him to accept that women in the West could be alone with a man and behave responsibly. (I suspect that he had met American women who did behave provocatively; they are out there.) But in Arab countries, the general belief is that anytime a man and a woman are alone together, the man has the right to do whatever he wants; that is he incapable of resisting temptation. This is the way boys are taught! There are Western men who have been taught this as well. This attitude is the one that has to be countered. If respect for women becomes the expectation, that will change women’s expectation of how men respond to them, as well.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I agree that this is a cultural issue, and not a “spiritual” one.
We are taught to eat with forks, use a toilet, and say “please” and “thank you”, and nobody resorts to calling on God/ Jesus to improve their interpersonal skills, table manners, or bathroom habits- all of which are also natural functions channeled into acceptable mores.
Well, maybe SOME people DO call on Jesus, [and I know that when I was potty training my kids, I had occasion to “pray”] but the majority of us just accept that these social habits are the mores, and we need to conform to them in order to be accepted by society at large.
Sexuality is just one more natural function that, in a polite society, needs to be “rode herd on”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So the problem in this debate is that women can’t really understand what an attractive body does to the inside of a man’s brain.
So I think this is the best way to explain the problem.
Think of sex as a currency. We all know that there are economic inequalities in the world and that these inequalities make some areas safe to park a nice car in and others less safe. It’s just a reality that we have all come to accept. Of course it’s not my responsibility if someone else decides to steal my car but bad things happen all the time and as unacceptable as it is to steal anything, some wise person will make the connection that there is much we can do as individuals to minimize the chances of anything happening. We do it all the time…. We remove visible items from the car, we put alarms in our homes, we avoid parking in dark streets and avoid walking through certain neighbourhoods or dark alleys.
A woman’s body can have an amazing impact on the average human male… But it’s not one body that does it… It’s seeing many women day after day in revealing clothing. A male that is sexually disadvantaged, the ‘poor man’ in sexual experience terms, will gradually find his ability to restrain the urges of millions of years of evolution to be more and more challenging.
In the same way that it would be ill advised open up a wallet filled with thousands of dollars of cash in a bar in a bad neighborhood and assume that it wouldn’t wet someone’s appetite just enough to encourage them to want to use violence to take it from you, it would be equally unwise to parade yourself in revealing clothing in front of a multitude of men who have been going through a ‘dry period’. It is my theory that if a woman can understand why one should not display cash in an economically disadvantaged environment, it should be easy to understand why one should be equally cautious in revealing too much flesh in some environments too. Especially if alcohol is involved. This magic drink can make many do things that they would ordinarily have enough self control not to.
Of course, I believe that everyone should have the right to wear what they want and that this in no terms amounts to condoning male attitudes. But we should be realistic as well as progressive and whilst we wait for people to improve (nothing happens overnight in the world) we should try to minimize exposing people who may be sexually disadvantaged to too much stimulation in the form of revealing outfits.
Let me reiterate that a failure of a man to control himself is the man’s problem and he should face the full extent of the law regardless of the clothing the woman was wearing. Also, I don’t believe that women wearing less revealing clothing will stop rape and acts of sexual aggression but it is possible that every little bit helps and the difference between a skirt a few inches above the knees and one a couple of inches below the bum may one day make the difference between being the victim of one of the sexually disadvantaged souls I have referred to, and not.
My comments are fuelled only with good intentions and I for one can restrain myself very easily and can appreciate and respect the apparence and beauty of any woman. I would actually regret it if women started wearing less revealing clothes in an attempt to control men’s urges.
I hope this point of view helps shed some light on the situation.
“So the problem in this debate is that women can’t really understand what an attractive body does to the inside of a man’s brain.”
Maybe the ‘problem’ is that men can’t seem to understand that what you wear, as a woman, has NOTHING to do with being harassed or assaulted? Maybe you should defer to women on this, as they have far more experience. No ‘every little bit’ does not help. It just doesn’t.
Also, that I am not a car, or currency. I am human being with agency and thoughts and emotions. I will make my own decision regarding risk management, thanks. I have more experience.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with you until you get to the part about religion. I haven’t seen anything in this thread that says “all of the major religions believe women should be subject to sexual violence because of what they’re wearing.” I’m not sure where you got that…I noted the reference to the husband growing up in the Middle East where it was seen as expected or assumed if a man was alone with a woman. That is not “all major religions.”
LikeLike
Yeah, this must be why women are never, ever raped in Middle Eastern countries where the women are covered head to toe and alcohol is illegal. Oh, wait, that’s not true at all. Hmmmm. Must not have anything to do with what women wear, but what men feel they are entitled to.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“sexually disadvantaged souls”?? Should someone who can afford a fancy car buy only 2003 Sentras, so as not to give any extra incentive for “luxury disadvantaged souls”? If it can’t be justified for a machine, it surely cannot be justified for a human being and their choice of clothing.
LikeLike
Alex, thank you for your response.
To everyone responding to his post –
1. He’s one of the few men commenting here what the masculine experience is like in this situation, so maybe we should listen. Men and Women do experience the world in very different ways. The phrase “you’ll never know what it;s like to be a women” gets thrown out on a regular basis and it’s true. But women will also never know what its like to be a man. So why not hear what he has to say? He flat out says that men are responsible for their actions, and should be be able to control their urges, but accounts for the reality that not all men choose to do so. His viewpoint is an accurate representation of the internal male experience, and touches the surface of some of much larger issues modern men face in this day and culture.
2. He is making an analogy in his comments, not actually calling women objects. It’s a slippery slope to run down to point fingers and claim objectification, when Alex isn’t doing that at all. Doing so prohibits the ability for us to continue having an actual discussion about this topic.
3. For me, Alex’s words give a realistic and valued perspective of what the male experience is like. The topic of inter-gender dynamics is one that must include both genders, as this is the very foundation of the experience – listening and understanding one another is how we can move forward. Too often men like Alex the totally berated in the comments for sharing their perspective, even one rationally presented and well thought out such as his was. He provided us with a great chance to dive deeper into coming to a cross-over of the inter-gender experience that happens in these situations. But sadly, many of the comments back don’t actually respond to him, or give validation to what he shared, especially the parts where he says “men must be held accountable for their actions”, and “Everyone should get to wear what they choose” – the commenters switch to focus merely on attacking him for the ANALOGY he presented, and that’s a shame. To invalidate the male experience is equally as bad as invaliding the female experience – and both genders are app to do this quickly in the comments section! Yes, it is absolutely a mans responsibility to control himself, but as Alex says, not all men will make that choice to do so. It is also a women responsibility to take that into account in her actions in a grounded, and realistic manner. We cant just ignore one side of the situation and then get upset when men continue to act in reprehensibly ways.
Quite an opinion but… it’s not biblical. The Bible is clear regarding modesty and it is a command. While this does vary by culture as to application, the principle remains the same. We are our brother or sister’s keeper. “You are not my problem,” is both ridiculous and unbiblical. Why would someone wear clothing that is revealing? To attract or look hot or show off their body. This is plainly unbiblical. Why would you want some people to look at you lustfully? Not for any good reasons. Grow up.
Hi Dallas,
Just wanted to point out that there are other religions in the world and many different views on the Bible itself. Many of these religions don’t say anything about clothing or anything similar but of the human nature.
Regards
Well, actually in biblical times women often wore ‘revealing’ clothing in order to work in the fields or breastfeed their children. This was seen as normal and natural. The word ‘modest’ in the Bible actually has more to do with the cost and showiness / ornamentation of the clothing than with how much skin it reveals. Even without understanding the original Greek or Hebrew we can understand this in context. After telling us to dress ‘modestly’ the scripture elaborates: not with big ornaments, gold braids, or elaborately plaited hair. The idea of ‘modesty’ is simplicity…that, as Christians, we have better things to do with our time and money than bedeck ourselves and preen in front of our mirrors.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The real concept is much deeper and more fundamental than that…and is about the Christian responsibility, for both genders, to not waste their time and other resources on things that ultimately don’t matter and rather to be a force of good in the world. I’d love to see a conservative church that focused on THAT biblical imperative of modesty.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe I wear clothes that are revealing (to you) because it’s warm and I don’t want to be uncomfortable. Or maybe it’s because the shape of my body means that clothes that fit me comfortably reveal the lines of my body or show my cleavage.
It’s interesting because not only are the standards of modesty subjective, but also the clothing options (unless you fit a very narrow size and shape range or have a lot of money to spend on clothing) are limited. So I can wear clothing that fits what I presume are your standards of modesty and is uncomfortable on my body and makes me look sloppy or I could wear what works for me and let you worry about you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
” I don’t feel like walking around in soaking wet clothing all the damn time .”
I have a friend whose super religious preacher grandparents used to make them wear dresses at the beach for ‘modesty’ and she said they looked so much worse with the dresses than they would have in swimsuits because they got wet, and were see through and all that, and everyone stared.
Swimsuits have both form and function, like most clothes.
Actually, it is biblical. Jesus said that if your eye causes you to lust, pluck it out. He doesn’t say if your eye causes you to lust, it’s OK to act on your impulses, or tell the object of your lust that SHE must cover up. The responsibility for our behavior rests squarely on US.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Personally, this post is incredibly frustrating. The author almost seems proud to have a husband that doesn’t “struggle with lust”, when I wish so bad she could understand how completely devastating this subject is for wives who have husbands who do. She could have very well wound up with one. Lust is a struggle for the majority of men. I don’t understand my husbands struggles, but I know they’re real and I know he hates them as well. But it’s very hard for me to see women creating reasons so they can feel confident wearing clothes that show off their bodies, they sound like excuses. Whether I understand my husbands struggles or not, it doesn’t change how heart breaking it is for me to go to the mall with my husband and find “sexy” women that I’m constantly wondering if my husband is looking at. If you don’t have enough respect for our husbands, please have respect for us women. Heart broken wives just trying to get through rough seasons of life. If you show off your cleavage and my husband looks at you, my heart breaks every time.
Also, I’m curious as to the motives behind women who dress like this? Are you wanting to be noticed? If not, I genuinely don’t understand it.
LikeLike
Hi Holly,
I don’t understand why you would feel frustrated. Your husband is still with you because he finds that personality of yours beautiful and definitely finds you sexy as well coz that’s a part of marriage or a relationship. There is a difference between appreciative glance and leering stance. Why anyone dresses the way they do is only their business. Do you want people like me who can comment on your opinion here to walk into your home and give you our opinion on how you run it? Or how you treat your husband? Sorry if I said anything that hurt you but searching am external factor for our frustration in the long run is bad for us
LikeLike
To be honest, I am very busty and curvy. I am also a modest person by nature. But on my body, a shirt that is totally modest on an A or B cup is very immodest. I found a clothing brand recently that I love which has modest stuff- and went from paying $10 a shirt to $35 to avoid cleavage. But frankly- I want to wear cute colors and patterns and silhouettes. And most clothing that does that is “immodest” on me. Thanks to Lularoe, a Mormon company, I have options now, but I will risk your husband’s immodest gaze hurting you before I will feel ashamed to walk outside in my clothes, when I have to choose. And sometimes I do: dress in ugly, ill-fitting clothes that make me ashamed of my body or wear something that shows my shape or some cleavage. Some of it just has to do with what’s on the market.
LikeLike
A woman should be able to wear what she wants without worrying about being sexually assaulted by men or being judged by both sexes. As a straight female I can openly admit that I’ve looked at both males and females and admired their physique, but I’ve never crossed boundaries and made rude/sexual comments or made unwelcome physical advances. I’m responsible for my own actions and I refuse to be blamed for another person’s lack of self control. If YOU can’t control yourself in polite society YOU don’t belong.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If a woman has a husband that struggles with lust they may want to seek counseling together. It’s not the fault of the women around him nor is it the other women that should change their attire. Do you prevent your husband from watching television? From looking at magazines? From driving near billboards and stores? The responsibility to control himself is his and his alone. Your interpretation of sexy may vary from a man’s also. Is it only cleavage? I know men who prefer short skirts. I know men who prefer totally covered but tight clothing as sexy. If we go with what doesn’t appeal to any man we’ll all be wearing long, loose bags that cover us head to toe. No thank you. If I choose to show cleavage or legs or wear something tight it is my choice and I dress to make me happy. My philosophy is, if I feel good in it I wear it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
ok this is pretty interesting. The design is that we must fall in love with women and their bodies otherwise how would life continue. of course a woman is a person and I say a person of interest because i always get confused with what a woman wants, its the I want to look sexy but you must not find me sexy argument. And its always the background, in a society where few women where short clothes the one who wears will stand out, and where its common it wont stand out as much. In this society it then depends on the guys values and upbringing. And its up to women to detest it or ignore it, if the men cross a line, its a law and order problem and jail time :D. But still I like women otherwise how would life continue as stated in the beginning.
sorry where short clothes are not common
First of all it depends on what the woman is motivated by to wear for instance low cleavage. Why is the woman wearing low cleavage? Is it to get attention from men? I don’t wear low cleavage because I don’t want men staring at the low cleavage! If you’re fine with that then don’t bitch about men staring even the ugly ones. I noticed that some women get uncomfortable when other women state at them. There are some women that are just nasty and want men to lust after them. Men and women are different. I worked in male dominated fields and men are more visually stimulated than women from my experiences and research! Knowing this I don’t want anyone to think I’m an immoral woman so I dress modest. If you want to flaunt it that’s your right but don’t get offended by unwanted attention.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please provide links to this research.
Every bit of reputable science I know has shown exactly the opposite.
LikeLike
I think your stance is utterly out of this world. I am a male with a healthy sex drive and a beautiful girlfriend that I respect and love dearly. We do have an equally healthy sex life that we are both enjoying and doesn’t leave me with any ‘unfulfilled’ items that I would long for anywhere else. You could say I am perfectly content in this regard in my life.
Even so, I still am naturally attracted to sexual cues such as cleavage, beautiful breasts or tight bums. There is absolutely nothing that I can do about it. It is not that I want to be attracted to it, it is absolutely innate. I am not thinking about being attracted the attraction is just there as soon as I pick up any attractive sexual visual cues. Of course, I will try to not ‘look’ at the thing that is attracting me – but it is exceptionally hard. The eyes often wander when transitioning from one view point to the other and almost magnetically get pulled towards the things in view with the highest level of attractiveness. In the professional world, cleavage can be and has been highly distracting many times. It makes men regularly feel uncomfortable during meetings as they have to battle their innate attraction to sexual cues for long periods of time without being able to avoid them as they would be able to on the streets.
I wished more progressive women would acknowledge these facts and cover up more. It would help many men greatly to focus on themselves rather their sexual attributes (and believe it or not many men would prefer to be able to engage with beautiful women in a non-sexual way.
I think she has. From her article, it is clear that “checking out” exists, women and men check each other out by default. The point is when men cannot go beyond it, when we essentially turn to “dogs” (for lack of a better term) and simply cannot let go which makes them “stare”. This makes the women uncomfortable (obviously) and while many simply stop there, the outliers take the next step. It is this staring and acting on the impulse which I think she’s calling out. You check a girl, then go back to normal, that’s the way one must behave, similar to how men react to seeing a guy with a phenomenal physic, we go woah! then back to normal and the transition is fast enough to not make anyone uncomfortable or nervous.
LikeLike
Hi Joe; While I don’t agree with all your points I very much appreciate you sharing your point of view.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Women are stimulated by sight, too, I’m sorry that our tendency to behave responsibly and respectfully has led you to believe we’re different from men in that way.
The differences between individuals are far greater than the differences between men and women in this regard. Saying men are more visual is just another way to say that men aren’t as capable of self-control as women are.
LikeLike
I’d be interested to hear biblical support, for, any of this. I’m pretty good at articulating my own opinion too. Totally with you that men should endeavor to grow in the discipline and purity of their mind. Totally not with you, though, that modesty is an exception to biblical deference.
My wife is a more worrisome being, as are many of the ladies in the church I pastor, and among many of my struggles, worry is not one of them, but I don’t ignore their insecurities and deep-rooted fears. I’m not tactless or insensitive because “worry is their problem.” You can claim they’re categorically different, but the reality that I should be sensitive, tactful, and loving is not.
I don’t disagree with much of what you said, but I believe your premise is a detriment to biblical community.
LikeLike
The difference is that the question of modesty and lust is far more complicated and loaded than that of worry. It’s not that I don’t have sympathy for men who are fighting their own demons. I just don’t have sympathy for guys who insist that they can’t win it unless I cover up in this specific way. I don’t have sympathy for those who deflect from the real issue — and the issue isn’t my clothes.
It would be like if, say, someone got anxious about what she sees other people posting on Facebook and Instagram and Twitter — everyone’s cute families and wonderful lives make her feel dissatisfied. She tries and tries to overcome this sin, but the triggers are always there in the form of Instagram filters and Facebook pics. So she starts begging other people to please, please stop posting their happy photos on Facebook; you don’t realize how much angst it causes me about my own life; I’m not able to truly get over this unless you stop posting.
That would be utterly ludicrous. That is blame shifting and irresponsible. Nobody is posting those photos to make people like her feel bad about themselves. They are not posting “at” her at all. They are just living their lives. No longer posting photos would feed into her delusion that the issue doesn’t solely lie with her.
This is exactly what’s going on with the modesty thing. Men are shifting responsibility to women because they can’t handle themselves. They believe women are dressing “at” them, instead of just wearing clothes, so they insist women meet their own personal standards of modesty to help them (standards which vary from man to man). This is just as ludicrous as the former example of the woman and social media. Such a man cannot be helped by a woman covering up; only he can help himself by viewing women as people, not sex objects, and dealing with his own lust issues.
As for Biblical support? Jesus said to pluck out your own eye if it causes you to sin.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think all the Biblical support needed in this discussion comes straight from this passage which you can basically sub anything else into that applies in the same way as eating meat offered to idols (i.e. drinking alcohol, work on Sundays, modesty etc. etc). Essentially as a Christian woman myself, I think this passage trumps any discussion on the matter of modesty, because as long as you’re truly thinking about how you dress from this perspective, you can’t go wrong. But unfortunately it also makes us feel a little uncomfortable when we really thinking about all of the things in our lives that we probably could do a better job at avoiding around people who consider something a stumbling block(myself included). Hence, why people continue to write articles about the issue of modesty and how to justify it, because then we don’t really have to think hard about it like verses 7-13 below.
1 Corinthians 8:8-13
Food Offered to Idols
8 About food offered to idols: We know that “we all have knowledge.” Knowledge inflates with pride, but love builds up. 2 If anyone thinks he knows anything, he does not yet know it as he ought to know it. 3 But if anyone loves God, he is known by Him.
4 About eating food offered to idols, then, we know that “an idol is nothing in the world,” and that “there is no God but one.” 5 For even if there are so-called gods, whether in heaven or on earth—as there are many “gods” and many “lords”—
6 yet for us there is one God, the Father.
All things are from Him,
and we exist for Him.
And there is one Lord, Jesus Christ.
All things are through Him,
and we exist through Him.
7 However, not everyone has this knowledge. In fact, some have been so used to idolatry up until now that when they eat food offered to an idol, their conscience, being weak, is defiled. 8 Food will not make us acceptable to God. We are not inferior if we don’t eat, and we are not better if we do eat. 9 But be careful that this right of yours in no way becomes a stumbling block to the weak. 10 For if someone sees you, the one who has this knowledge, dining in an idol’s temple, won’t his weak conscience be encouraged to eat food offered to idols? 11 Then the weak person, the brother for whom Christ died, is ruined[b] by your knowledge. 12 Now when you sin like this against the brothers and wound their weak conscience, you are sinning against Christ. 13 Therefore, if food causes my brother to fall, I will never again eat meat, so that I won’t cause my brother to fall.
It’s really convenient that you think that way, pastor. You are automatically equating women’s choice of dress with sensitivity and compassion–effectively ascribing a sinful attitude to women based upon your own struggle with sin.
The fact is, women have a far better understanding of how men behave around us related to what we’re wearing, and the simple fact that women understand and men don’t is that what we’re wearing makes no difference at all.
You are not offering truthful, compassionate guidance. You are shaming women for stating a truth you don’t want to acknowledge: that the sinful way men view women–and yes, that includes Christian men–cannot be altered or mitigated by our manner of dress or behavior. Pointing this out does not mean women lack compassion or sensitivity; it means we have the wisdom to know lies when we hear it.
Every single time I’ve been leered at or harassed by a man–yes, even the men I’ve gone to church with–I have been dressed modestly. And men in church preaching the exact things you just said are a huge part of the reason that I have been in treatment for agoraphobia for much of my adult life. It’s why I nearly put myself in the hospital because my vitamin D levels were dangerously low from not showing my arms or legs in public.
What you are asking women to do to protect you from your own tendency to forget we’re human isn’t a minor inconvenience. You are asking us to behave as through we aren’t fully human ourselves. You’re asking us to live like we’re in prison, and not like we’re free in Christ.
Your inconvenience does not trump our spiritual, emotional, mental and physical well-being. You are the one lacking sensitivity and compassion, not the person who spoke truth to you. For once, just listen and learn instead of minimizing the pain and degradation that women experience and then telling us we should be more considerate to men. I’d laugh but it’s just too heartbreakingly sad that a Christian minister would tell women to get back under the yoke of sinful oppression that Jesus delivered us from.
I, for one, am going to live in power and freedom, and when you’ve caught up in your understanding, I hope you can encourage women to do that, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
A woman’s modesty or lack of it, and a man’s lust are two separate issues. Men are responsible to God for their own thoughts, words and actions. Personally, I am grateful that the woman I love who will be my wife does not provide a view of her sexual parts to any man near enough to be able to see.
LikeLike
I have a few questions:
1. Why are women so afraid of men? Is it possible that it is also a “socialized” response to a perceived threat?
2. Why is attention automatically interpreted as “disturbing and creepy and predatory”?
3. Why are you offended by a man admiring your physical characteristics? If you gave him a chance, I am sure most men would also be attracted to your mind, but they cannot see your brain. Either way, your brain and body are equally a result of your genetics and personal development efforts. Why is admiring one offensive but the other not?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Attention is not necessarily disturbing and predatory and creepy. If a man is making it obvious that he is lusting for and sexualizing you, THAT’S creepy.
Admiration is one thing. But again, it’s hard to separate admiration from sexual attention in this hyper sexualized world. Personally, I prefer comments on what I put effort into. If I’m going to a party and I dress up, I’m more receptive to compliments on my outfit because I spent time and effort on it. Otherwise, I prefer conversation about things I’m legitimately interested in, not my clothes and certainly not my body.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Why is attention automatically interpreted as “disturbing and creepy and predatory”?”
It isn’t. Attention of a certain kind IS creepy or predatory. The trick is to know the difference. I think many men have interpreted this evaluation women do when confronted by strangers as applying to everyone. It doesn’t.
Say hi, smile, be kind…you are unlikely to get a bad reaction. Treat a woman like a piece of meat, like you own her, get in her space? You may get a bad one.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
1. We’re afraid of men because men hurt us. When they don’t hurt us, they threaten us. This is the rule, not the exception.
2. It is not. It’s that men don’t make a distinction between attention that is creepy and predatory and attention that is respectful and appropriate. Also, there’s an assumption by men that attention from them is automatically positive even when women expressly say we don’t want it. It’s about imposing on someone else without their permission.
3. Wrong assumptions all around. It’s not about looks vs. brains. I know that I am attractive to men for more than my looks, and what my body looks like isn’t even remotely the sexiest thing about me. But I do not have to give men a chance to get to know me. Men are not entitled to a chance, period. Men are not entitled to anything from me. And, frankly, your opinion of my brain, my personality, or my character means nothing to me, either.
Admiration is not offensive. Entitlement is offensive. Objectification is offensive. Suggesting that I should welcome your desire to get to know me regardless if what I want is offensive.
When I’m in public, I am not there to be gazed at, spoken to, admired, or hit on. I am doing stuff that I need to do, and if my plans for the day do not include you, random dude, you have no right to interrupt me (and yes, staring is an interruption) as I do what I’m trying to do. I’m not offended by respectful admiration, but I’m not interested in it either. I don’t know you; your opinion means nothing to me. I just want to be left alone because I’m doing other stuff.
Maybe this seems like a minor issue to you, but that’s because you are not constantly subjected to this from all directions, every day, while you’re just trying to work, shop, eat, drive, fill your car with gas, walk your dog, cross a parking lit, get your tires rotated, attention a lecture, have a coffee, attend a class, or browse the library.
Imagine what it’s like to be observed and scrutinized, followed, interrupted, harassed, touched, and manhandled pretty much wherever you go, every day, from age 12 to age 50. You may think “Hey, I’m a nice guy, I don’t mean any harm, the least she could do is spare a few minutes to talk to me.” But the world is full of men who think exactly the same thing, and I have to deal with every one of you I come across.
The world is not a singles bar and women are not menu items to choose from. We just want to buy our freaking groceries and go home.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sure, men should control themselves by exercising modesty and good judgment. And so should women. Since I see no scripture here, I guess this is more of a secular article, in which case – different standards, as we are also called to look out for others and not cause them to stumble. In any case, I teach my son and daughters that modesty and respect are both very good traits. :)
Thank you for sharing your insight on this matter. I value what you have mentioned in your article. I personally think it is a battle that is being fought on both sides. May God bless you!
Men don’t get to tell a woman what she puts on her body, or what she takes off of it.
Period.
Why?
Because woman are not property.
End of story.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nailed it, CC.
I decide what I consider proper, based on my standards not anyone else’s. I cannot control what other people think.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m a nudist.
Its ALL GOOD! 😎
It’s like Pascal’s Wager but with rape: if you win and your modest clothing, safe walks home, and careful behavior helps you avoid being raped but you live your whole life in cautious fear, what do you really win? If you walk under the streetlights every time, think about your clothing every damn time you leave the house, try to think three moves ahead of every man you meet–how much does that restrict your life? You could build your whole life around trying to avoid rape…
And we still know you’re more likely to be assaulted by an acquaintance.
Pascal’s Wager assumes that a carefully religious life is entirely benign. It isn’t always so. Neither is the enforcement of a female life lived in the shadow of ‘it’s just common sense to keep your valuables safe in a dangerous neighborhood’.
To the outsider advocating modesty, sobriety, ‘common sense’,–it’s just one little decision–what would it hurt to make the ‘safe’ choice? What the outside observer doesn’t see is that once you start to view the world this way, every single choice has the possibility to ‘prevent’ or ‘encourage’ rape. Sometimes you might not even know it until you’ve actually been assaulted and you’re being asked questions about choices you would’ve never thought of. You could have always done something just a little more right.
The other night I was making some complicated decisions about going to the pool, how exactly to interact with anyone I might meet there, the walk home in the dark, etc. I told myself that I would not let myself live in fear; that that would be to let them win; what do we have except this one wild & beautiful life, and other very noble things! It felt ridiculous to be having those thoughts about going to the pool. And it reminded me of how people speak about life after a terrorist attack. We’ll still go out to nightclubs, concerts, the beach–because if we all sit at home in fear then we have lost.
For at least some women, myself included, it seems that simple decisions like which way to walk home, how to wear your towel after swimming, whether you dare to walk up the stairs in front of a man can become laden with the weight of questions like ‘will I live in fear? Is this small enjoyment worth the risk to my safety? Shall I make a stand for my right to live my own life?’
And that isn’t right. Danger and risk should be something we’re free to seek, like sky-diving; it shouldn’t be a mundane fact that we manage our lives around. But for women, it is, and we are the only ones who can decide how best to handle that.
Each person must make their own decision about the risks they are willing to take, and the last thing I would ever want to do is make a person feel less courageous because of the choices they make about their own bodily safety. Realize the world is dangerous, know that some people will blame you if you are attacked while you happen to be doing or wearing certain things, yes. But restrict your clothing, actions, words because of it? That’s entirely up to each individual woman. Accept and make excuses for a world where this victim-blaming is normal? Never.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with you…but I also know that the time I was trying to be bold and walk the 5 minutes to my homestay in Guatemala after 10 pm I was almost killed. The guy coming after me didn’t know my house was a few houses away from him, so I was able to get out my key, open the door and slam it in his face as he was reaching behind himself for…??? Now, I never live in fear, because it is not my nature, but I definitely don’t worry about inconveniencing someone if I feel nervous and need a ride/accompanying. That’s actually something that hasn’t been mentioned on this thread — it’s really kind when people offer to go with you, etc., in a worrisome situation so you don’t have to ask.
Listen, I got told by a co-worker over lunch while I was modestly dressed that he was a breast man. At work. In work clothes. Randomly while I was microwaving. I work with many men and only this individual is prone to these comments. It was his choice and not all men do this. Do men notice, sure, do women notice, for sure. But most of us keep it to themselves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love my husband to the end and back BUT I can’t stand that he can’t keep a conversation when I’m changing. I am not undressing for you. We share a room and I need to put my sweats on. Get over it.
Bailey, whether guys should or shouldn’t struggle with how you dress is not the primary issue here. The primary issue is your personal responsibility to be modest in your dress — a responsibility God places on both men and women. Do you think wearing revealing clothing fits with biblical standards of modesty?
Actually, it is the primary issue here.
I am amazed why writer is discussing males too much. Just like the women is not allowing males to comment or talk about their clothing, how can a man allows them to discuss about males psychology or mentality.
Dude, it’s completely different to have a general conversation on a topic and personally harassing any individual. :)
Human beings are sexual animals. That’s just a fact. If we weren’t, we would have become extinct a long time ago. The issue is not about what women (or men) wear, but about the actions people take by choice, but then blame on others. “Covering up” does nothing to lessen or prevent lust. Lust is a state of mind that is pushed by hormones, not by articles of clothing.
SAY IT LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK.
I am speechless. this is incredible. wow. THANK YOU!
My husband hehehehe
I grew up near an Amish community and they are the most extreme when it comes to modesty. Unfortunately the men are just at lustful there as anywhere. Even when those girls are covered head to toe.
In contrast my family was a hippie family where everyone was quite comfortable with the human body in its naturalality. It goes without saying that we were an imbarrassment to the nearby community. But were we intended to be something else than who we were for their sake?
The human body is as sexual as someone makes it in their own mind. I’m not responsible for everyone else’s perspective.
Weighing in on a hot button issue –
First, if this were a picture of ME in a two piece, there would be no discussion!
“For the love of all that is holy, woman, COVER UP!” Might be the cry; no debate.
Age and gravity can sure change our perspectives. Some things we don’t need to know about each other, right?
The picture of the lovely woman above shows a woman who is choosing to reveal not as much as many, but more than most.
In the USA, she, the author and the model, have the liberty to display their God-given loveliness — for their comfort, yes – and their enjoyment, and freedom.
It is ezer’s right to wear no more than underwear in public. In fact, American soldiers are dying so she can exercise her rights, including this one. Thank GOD, we have the freedom to discuss these issues right?
Is this a right we should champion in an era where pornography is crippling both men AND women? I wish “covering-up” were enough — Lust is a problem for all of us.
Yes, it is ezer’s right – and “how is she supposed to know” what she triggers by what she wears? In this fallen world, she’s been warned that men are turned on by what they see . . . women by what they hear. (Of course I’ll respect you in the morning!)
In the church, women (and men) have the freedom to show up in church dressed as the culture dictates. Is this a right we should champion in an era where pornography is crippling both men AND women?
If we lived in a perfect world, there would not be “uncontrollable” people.
But guess what?
The world’s fallen and we are broken – Because of Christ, we have freedom – sometimes though, if I know my exercise of my freedom will stumble another, the question isn’t what’s “normal,” it’s what is right.
A million thank you’s.
Great article, much needed in our society.
People will commit murder and crimes with bible in hand,
a lot of blood has been spilled with bible in hand,
and you want a biblical perspective?
No. Absolutely not over another human beings comfort & security.
That the article for what it is, opening the way for a woman to feel SAFE.
Thank you for writing once again.
This blog talks about how the male struggle has to do with socialization and I believe that is true to a certain extent but it is far from being the underlying cause. Yes, the expressions of modesty and desire are often defined by the culture and hence vary from place to place. I have friends who have lived as missionaries in Papua New Guinea and the tribal woman would often not wear no shirts and there was not a problem with lust.
However, that being said as Christians we need to recognize enviorment and socialization is not the overiding factor on sex. It’s our own sin nature that creates the evil inside of us. Not our enviorment. Many men intrinsically have a problem with anger which is expressed in different ways based on environment. Nonetheless, the urge to get angry is natural and must be controlled. The same concept applies to lust. People intrinsically have a sex drive that must be learned to be controlled regardless of the culture.
So, people have sin within them regardless of the environment and have the obligation to control themselves. Hence, the problem of lust is not the result of socialization. How it is expressed is yes, but the problem of sin is always there.
From personal experience no one ever taught me to be lustful. It just happened because I am a sinful man in need of a savior who must learn to stop this sin.
(Disclaimer I am a single, Christian guy writing this so while I’m trying to be unbiased I still have my personal point of view which I hope I have expressed clearly)
Being alive and forgetting the unity of God is how we all come in. Even if you are taught to have a relationship with God it’s up to the person to evolve and cultivate that relationship on their own. I believe my naked body is gonna be a sweet suprise for my future partner, but I also feel God wants us to grow and expand our comfort zone in a safe healthy way. Swimming naked or being naked in nature can be life changing for people. You learn that people who grow up around nudity don’t find it weird, seeing someone in a small swimsuit doesn’t throw them off, but in my experience covering our bits, as a special suprise, makes it that much more enticing and sought out. Men aren’t used to seeing open nudity, it’s a taboo, so deep down it creates an urge, which makes them feel uncomfortable. They can act on the urge aggressively, passively ask the person to cover up, or in the super rare instance look within them self to find the root of their feeling and start evolving a new perspective to what beauty is now that they’ve seen what’s behind the curtain. People use lead actors/actresses to fantasize, they don’t necessarily think of all the people involved in the process of making the movie, just the fantasy they want to see… the special gems. People are animals, but also have a conscience if they choose to use it ;)
I am aware of being modest and choose to be because 1. I simply dont have to show my body , its a level of freedom I have found in Christ that I did not have before, and 2. I think it is a Godly characteristic to be sensitive, unjaded and not desensitized , and still “blush” at things. I think it is a quite beautiful purity and innocence when you know certain things are saved for a special and certain place.
The bible in Jeremiah talks about a fallen people will no longer “blush”… This comes to my mind.
As someone who has struggled with pornography addiction and “sexaholism,” I’d like to offer another point of view.
First off, I agree with many here that it can be unhelpful to make generalizations, so I tend to stay away from the “men are like this and women are like that talk.” On a personal level, I can say that I have struggled with pornography addiction and compulsive masturbation and my wife has never struggled with either. I know many men who have struggled with this and only one of my wife’s friends struggle with this, so in my sub-cultural environment, it seems to be more of a male struggle, and one that is very much not talked about openly (at least on the level I am thinking). My wife does have one close friend who has struggled with this, but I probably have 10. Just making an observation, not a generalization.
All that being said, I want to say that I agree that my behavior and lack of self control were/are my problem, (I thankfully have been pursuing healing through SA and am 2 mos sober) BUT I will also say that if a woman is dressed in a way that will trigger that behavior then my old habits of thinking will kick in (this is a very established psychological view of behavior). So as part of my “self-control”, I will purposefully avoid going to the beach or the pool on a busy day because I know that it will be difficult for me not to lust and fantasize and I will purposefully avoid being around or in conversation and engaging with women if they are dressed in a way that will trigger me. It’s much like a former alcoholic being around a party of people binge drinking. I’m fine with making that sacrifice, but it is limiting my ability to have a deeper relationship with those people. If women were dressed in a way that triggered me at a church, then I won’t go to church there. I’m not going to blame or shame women, but this is my reality. I know this looks like weakness to not be able to control my thoughts, but embracing that I am weak is part of my recovery. My father was an alcoholic (20 years sober) and I have never had more than a single drink in front of him because it would be a barrier to my relationship. I don’t feel ashamed for drinking because him, but I know that if I was drinking heavily he would be uncomfortable, so I don’t put him in that situation. That’s just my approach.
If this was in a modesty issue, modest girls and women of all ages would not be raped, harassed, and molested, I was harassed by teen boy when I was six. The youngest “man” that has cat call me, was three, prompted by his, presumably, father. Even though he was raised in a feminist household, my nephew started speaking diminishly about girls when he hit puberty It was addressed, but this is a systemic problem. Media, ads, peers and culture perpetuate the objectification of women and the animalization of men as predators.
Add in the fact that other cultures “Indigenous” people in which the men and woman wear very little …
Go on youtube and you will see there are people of different cultures where the men and woman wear little even woman walking around without shirts or bra. Just add to the fact the bible doesn’t actually talk how much a woman can or cant not wear.
maybe a question may be can we differentiate between sexual attraction and “lusting”
It’s normal for many guys to feel sexual attraction towards certain woman if they are not his wife or SO? If so when is the line crossed ( other than of course actually physically or being emotionally intimate wth that woman..?)
I am a shy person and I get a very physical response when I have to speak to people in public. My cheeks blush, I look down and away. I can never think of what I need to say when I need to say it. It’s been like this my whole life. It keeps me from interacting with people the way I want to. And you know what? I’ve been working on it actively for the past five years. It hasn’t gone away, but I am improving and I will continue to improve. I don’t blame other people for it. I don’t expect them to act or speak a different way that will make it easier for me. I take responsibility for my own actions.
If we’re looking at this within a biblical framework, it’s probably best to conclude that each one is free to love the other.
We can do this by considering the ones we’re with, and how we may relate to them such as will be most profitable to their joy of being part of the family of God. What this requires of our behavior will vary: we have to take risks, we shouldn’t condemn, and we must adapt.
I want to take lying lessons from thge authors man. Evidently he is a Jedi.
It’s really sad that you have to resort to doubting another man’s honor and reality because of your own appalling lack of self-control.
Thank you for this article! I am not religious and I always thiught there was something wrong with me because I can control my thoughts and actions, regardless of what I see. If I see someone attractive, I’ll look (not stare), appreciate what I was looking at, and move on. I also do this if I’ve been drinking, so I don’t use drinking as an excuse for behavior that, in my eyes, is rude. But many males that I know don’t behave in that manner, and I always wondered why. Thankfully, my close group of friends is mostly made of males and females who are more like me. It’s refreshing to know there are others out there who feel the same. I am a male, and I take responsibility for my actions and reactions. I have no right to dictate how others should be just so I can feel comfortable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
People seem to be ignoring that clothing operates as signalling. Perhaps the meanings of the signals are changing, but there are cultural norms which meant that ‘revealing clothing’ typically advertised sexual availability. Some women seem to be ignoring that clothing is a form of signalling, and that even if baring flesh no longer means ‘sexual availability’, there was a recent time in which it did, and psycho-culturally we are in that transition between values. So there is going to be phenomena in which some people are ‘confused’. Some men may confuse their own sexual arousal to visual stimulus, in a way where they confer such arousal to the subject and believe she or he must also be horny – which is of course ridiculous, but a throwback to where women dressing in something akin to lingerie would signal sexual readiness. There are always also going to be out of any group of people, a high percentage of people with poor understanding of healthy boundaries, or the ability to perceive the nuances of a situation.
I understand that I’m late to the game here, but I want to offer a viewpoint that seems to be underrepresented, and let me first state that I am open to having my opinion changed on the matter.
I have some Christian friends who think that drinking alcohol is a sin. A mutual friend approached me and told me that they had a problem with it because of their past with partying, and he said that I shouldn’t do it when I’m around them. I used to think, “this is ridiculous! I’m supposed to abstain from something that is perfectly acceptable in moderation because they can’t control themselves with it?!” And while I understand the issue of choosing what to wear based on others’ weaknesses for many is tied to women’s rights and a history of oppression thereof, I think that if we’re truly putting others needs higher than ourselves, as we are called to do, we’ll joyfully consider our weaker brothers’ and sisters’ needs and temptations and serve them accordingly.
For Christians, I think the Bible is pretty clear about being careful around weaker brothers and not causing them to sin. Paul wrote in Romans 14, “Therefore let us not pass judgment on one another any longer, but rather decide never to put a stumbling block or hindrance in the way of a brother [or sister]. I know and am persuaded in the Lord Jesus that nothing is unclean in itself, but it is unclean for anyone who thinks it unclean.” Paul was writing about eating food that some followers of Jesus thought was unclean, but the point is applicable here and in numerous other ways: we choose to accommodate others (no matter how ridiculous we think their confessed weakness may be) not because we acquiesce to injustice but because we are called to deny ourselves and put others’ needs above our own. Paul later writes, “So then let us pursue what makes for peace and for mutual upbuilding.”
This isn’t as easy as a correlation as you think. For one thing, it’s different to say, “I know this specific friend struggles with alcohol, so I’m going to abstain from drinking in front of him” than “I know some people, somewhere, struggle with drinking alcohol, so I’m not going to drink ever.” The former is what that verse is communicating, the latter is not what the verse is communicating.
Second, it’s not a question as simple as to drink or not to drink. Nobody can agree on what is modest because modesty has been defined in Christian culture as “what doesn’t make a man stumble.” ANYTHING can make a man stumble. Women I know have attempted to dress modesty and still get lusted after. Until all men universally come up with a dress code that won’t cause any of them to ever struggle, then this idea that a woman should dress in a certain way to prevent male lust is not even practical.
Truly, this article misses the point on modesty. It is practically normalizing indecent clothing, which is wrong no matter what type of man you’re around. Modesty and proper dress are about the woman’s personal dignity before God. Furthermore, it is not simply wrong for a man to look at a woman’s revealed body only if he is going to lust, it is wrong no matter what. He has no right to look at the revealed body of any woman that is not his wife, regardless of lust. A woman’s body is a special and sacred thing which ought to be reserved for her husband, or for Christ through consecrated virginity. Does the author not realize that men also need to dress modestly? Does the author not realize that a lot of women struggle with chastity? Does the article not realize that when people say that men’s struggles are “normal” they simply mean that it is widespread, not that it is good or God-given? Sorry, but I found this article to really have missed the mark.
LikeLiked by 2 people