Job Hunting for the Vastly Unqualified

Do you work a job for which you were technically unqualified or underqualified?
I’m currently on the prowl for both a temporary summer job and a full-time teaching job. Reading through job qualifications is a surefire way to take to my joy from sixty to zero.
One of my first bosses, a liberal arts grad who triple majored in Latin, music, and history, told me the key to getting a job is fake it till you make it. (He works in marketing now.) One of my friends said that nobody gets a job unless they apply for jobs for which they’re not qualified. Everybody at school said that everybody in the real world valued critical thinking skills and a good work ethic over previous experience.
I don’t know if I believe them.
Having attended a liberal arts school, we got pep talks all the time about the incomprehensible value of a liberal arts education…and the impracticality of it. You’ve got two options as a liberal arts major: go to grad school, or teach.
Being burnt out and broke, I opted for teaching — which I love. Unfortunately, I am not only uncertified but unable to be certified unless I go back to school. This is not realistic for me right now. (See “burnt out and broke,” above.)
My husband used to tease me about not having a real major. I used to chase him down the halls of the Strosacker science building every time he made a jab at my beloved Christian studies major.
But now I see his point. He majored in chemistry and got a job within a few weeks of looking, in a field wherein paychecks swiftly accrue more zeroes — at least compared to my job options.
Me? I’m still having this conversation:
“What did you major in in college?”
“Christian studies.”
“Oh. What can you do with that?”
“Nothing.”
“Oh.”
On the plus side, when I lift my head from yelling into the existential void of how royally screwed I am, I theoretically can reinvent myself. I’ve been looking into criminal justice (thanks, Criminal Minds), real estate (thanks, Flip or Flop), community planning (thanks, extroversion), and chaplaincy (thanks, Biblical egalitarians).
Everyone wants a relevant degree, plus at least two years of experience.
Cue scream into the existential void.
I’ve just started searching for “jobs in Ozaukee County” now. Just generic, unspecified jobs.
Oo, I can answer phone calls for a nail salon! “Looking for a friendly, fashionable” — never mind. NEXT.
Oo, I could walk dogs this summer! “Must have five years of relevant dog walking experience.” NEXT.
Oo, I could work at this daycare! “Must hold this, that, and the other certification, and have worked for over twenty years in the early childhood sphere. Bilingual preferred. Pay less than what you’re earning right now.”
I give up.
What’s your job? Were you qualified for it? Do you love it, hate it, recommend it?
21 thoughts on “Job Hunting for the Vastly Unqualified”
This just reminds me why I didn’t end up attempting college a second time (after health issues ended the first attempt) – none of the stuff I have any interest in is PRACTICAL. I did my research, watched friends and acquaintances make their own mistakes, learned I didn’t have the temperament for the only thing I’d previously looked into that might lead to stable employment, and… have ended up working in retail while I attempt to get my various heart-projects to blossom into a life I actually want.
You know, I wouldn’t trade my college experience for anything, but now that I’m out of college and in the job market, I see now why a lot of people forego college and just try to get the training or experience for the job they love.
Also, I like how you put it — “heart projects.” What are your heart projects? One thing I’ve been thinking about is how even though I absolutely love writing, I hate writing as a job — and that’s about the only heart project I have! So I’m fascinated by creative, passionate people who not only love their personal projects but want to and can turn them into a career. I wish you the best!!
hey bailey,
you can actually make money while writing, and not turning it into a job. or not thinking about it as a job, but only a passion that you’re being payed for.
i’m also not the kind of person that likes to create passions into jobs because they feel like an obligation instead of pleasure. and then… well, i get tired and unmotivated pretty easily. so i am taking a different approach now: i write whenever i feel, about whatever i feel, the genre i most compelled to at the moment. and then… i decide if it’s good enough to sell it. maybe that will work for you too?
oh, and i was also burned out and broke. now, i am just broke. but i have a feeling that it won’t be for much longer. (;
You sound exactly like me! I have the same energy level — really passionate, but easily tired, unmotivated, and burnt out. I haven’t looked into selling work that I enjoyed creating under no obligation. Maybe I’ll toy around with that in the summer.
My primary heart-project is my writing – that’s been my passion since I was a tiny bug, and it’s *starting* to look like a viable career choice, FINALLY… gonna be another few years of effort before it all pays off, but so worth it. And there are other things, little flickerings, and probably stuff I don’t even know about yet…
Wow! Congratulations!!! That is so exciting to see a dream career shape up like that.
Most studies I’ve read about the wage gap and differences between men and women getting jobs say one of the key differences is that men are willing to apply for jobs they are vastly unqualified for and women aren’t. Then the men get those jobs they theoretically weren’t qualified for and do the whole “fake it til you make it” thing. And mostly it seems to work for those men. So keep in mind it never hurts to apply. Worst that happens is they don’t call you/you don’t get an interview.
That said I was a STEM major who didn’t have to job hunt because I got sniped out of grad school by a job/company. Engineering has its perks. I love my job because rocket science is literally the best, but it’s engineering so it’s not for everyone.
My little sister on the other hand had no qualifications for anything when she graduated with a master’s degree in a not super useful field, spent a lot of time between jobs and trying to figure stuff out. She just kept applying and had to work a lot of really crap jobs–mostly as admins for lawyers actually–and now she works two
jobs, one as an admin on a college campus and the other as an international conference planner (a job she would not have gotten if not for working for a lawyer for many years). So what I’m saying is, it’s okay to not have everything figured out and to bounce between a couple of jobs over the next few years. You’ll figure out where you fit, and it might be rough in the meantime but eventually you’ll find a place you probably never expected and love it!
I’ve heard about that statistic too, but forgot about it until now. The perfectionist in me freaks out at faking it until I make it…and the lazy in me freaks out at taking more time to fill out applications (perfectly, per perfectionist standards) that might lead to nowhere, but I need to start getting some guts and just going for it.
It’s good encouragement to hear that it works for some people to bounce around before settling into their niche.
And congratulations on your “sniping”! What an awesome opportunity!!
As an English major I can TOTALLY relate! Here’s the thing – I am now a Database Engineer and I am not just qualified for my job, I am really good at it. And I love it. And I make a good salary. It can happen for you too! You are on the right track looking for a job – any job. You need to get your foot in the door, preferably at a company that does something you are interested in. My first “real” job was as an admin assistant at a publishing company. I had no intention of making a career out of being an admin, but I loved books and reading. Now, admittedly, I got phenomenally lucky. I was running reports and making spreadsheets for my boss and I reported directly to a VP with a lot of sway, so when a beginner programmer position opened up he arranged for me to get the position and get the training I needed. But he did that because I had shown him I would learn quickly and do well in the role. You just need to put yourself in a position where you have opportunities to show people what you can do.
Oh, and imho you should change up that conversation a little bit:
“What did you major in in college?”
“Christian studies.”
“Oh. What can you do with that?”
“Pretty much anything. I have excellent communication and critical thinking skills. I know how to talk to people from all different backgrounds. I can be really persuasive. I have a lot of experience related to writing, childcare, teaching, public speaking, counseling, project management . . .”
Good luck!
Adele
This is incredibly encouraging!!! Man, I would LOVE to work in publishing. Your story of how you went from English major to database engineer is truly something. And I laughed at you changing up the conversation. I never thought about it that way, but your version is far more empowering! :)
Man, job hunting is the worst. I feel for you. Don’t know if you’re interested in working from home, but Flex Jobs has some great work-from-home options to apply for. I teach ESL online and found the position through them. Just keep at it and maybe have Adele write your cover letters for you. :) Sounds like she knows how to sell it!
Thanks for the suggestion! This is the second time teaching ESL online has come up in the past 24 hours. Do you have any certification or degree to teach to work this ESL job? Is it decent pay? I’m very interested in doing something like this if I ever have children.
I could’ve written this! I studied philosophy in uni and everyone thought what the hell are you going to do with that. It has taught me so much that any other generic degree may not have. It has empowered me into the person that I am now. I have no regrets and even though it’s the long road to getting into teaching, which I had in my mind when doing the course, I’m glad I did it. I know with enough nerve I can reach where I want to be. 😁
I feel the same about not regretting my degree! Now all I need is your confidence in believing you can get where you want to go! Do you want to teach philosophy at a college level, or are you talking about elementary/secondary ed?
You have to have five years of experience ce to walk a dog? What is our world!? Haha. Peeps at McDonalds really do need $15 because they’ll start requiring 60 college credits or something. 😂
Also, I think forensics is cool. Let’s had a midlife crisis and go into Criminal Justice together! :)
Okay, so maybe I exaggerated about the exact number of years needed to walk a dog. ;) But it was definitely way more experience than I anticipated! (And, honestly, you know me — you probably wouldn’t want me walking your dog. I’m no dog whisperer.)
Dude. Let’s just recreate “Criminal Minds” together. :D (I would be so stressed and freaking out home alone for the rest of my life, though…..)
I have a teaching license, but I’m not interested in teaching right now. I quit teaching after being a working mom for part of the school year and decided I would prefer to be a stay at home mom. Now, I wish I were working again, at least part time. I’ve looked into working at the library. I applied for teaching online through VIP kid, but decided I would hate working from home. I tutored for one summer, and while the money was fantastic, I hated doing it. I’m not sure what else to do besides teaching. Job hunting is hard.
That’s kind of where I’m at — I don’t know what else I would like to do for a career except teach.
You disliked tutoring? I’m fascinated as to why. I’ve never done it before, but since I love teaching and love working in small groups and one-on-one, I always assumed tutoring would fit right in with that passion.
Oh man I feel you. Except I’m not job hunting… I’m trying to decide what kind of career I want and so is my husband. Weve both mainly done general labour type jobs, which are fine, but not what we want for a career. I always thought I’d be a stay at home mom but so far we don’t have kids… Right now I’m a nanny and I love it. I’m trying to decide if that would be a good career or if I should go back to school. I think if I could afford it I would go to university for the rest of my life lol. Learning is fun. Trying to find a way to apply it? Not so much.
P.S. I love Adele’s way of changing the conversation!
“Learning is fun. Trying to find a way to apply it? Not so much.” RIGHT?! Though, I got so burnt out from college that the thought of grad school made me physically exhausted. I’m always amazed at you people who can stick with the higher ed academic life for so long!
