The Truth Isn’t Relative, But You Are

I’m sure there are people out there who think there is no truth, or that the truth is relative. But I don’t.
I also don’t believe that truth is as simple as the Bible said it, I believe it.
I am extremely wary of dogmatism, yes. I would never be an apologist or evangelist. I am, probably, a universalist at heart.
But I don’t believe the truth is relative. How can a truth be relative? It’s an oxymoron.
But this is my one philosophical dogma: truth isn’t relative, but our perception of the truth is. It’s extremely relative. It’s changes based on what we know or don’t know. It varies depending on where and when we were born, what we experienced, what we didn’t experience, what our parents believed, what they rejected, what our culture accepts, denies, or ridicules.
All of those things shape a person’s perception, and our perception is all we have to go on when we study and seek.
I used to do a mental exercise as a kid, asking myself that if I were a Jew, would I accept Jesus as the Messiah? I always knew I wouldn’t, for the same reason I’d never consider Judaism now. Jesus wasn’t what the Jewish culture expected. He seemed to make up, change, or break fundamental laws. He claimed crazy signs and miracles, and as a child of cessationism, I would scoff at Jesus’ claims to healings like I dismissed the Charismatic’s of today.
My beliefs, my tendencies, my upbringing would make me a scoffer, not a believer.
Sociologically, we tend to join religious communities and accept the religious beliefs of those close to us — those who befriend us, help us, and bond with us in some way. Whether we like it or not, we seek out beliefs and structures that resonate with us — it seems true, it seems good, it meets us where we’re at, it relieves us, it empowers us, it results in something tangibly good and true and beautiful.
Anyone who has changed denominations or converted knows this to be true: we felt empty, lost, or beaten down before, and after, we feel found, at home, at peace. Even those who change their mind for more intellectual reasons experience this, or at least experience that feeling of thinking you’re right and then one new idea blows your old views out of the water.
I learned that our perceptions are relative from die-hard Christian apologists. I must have heard a million times that both evolutionists and creationists see the same evidence, approach it from a different worldview, and thus see the evidence differently. The evidence is there, as fact, but we all interpret it from our own lenses. Creationists pushed this idea in order to validate their own worldview and devalue opposing viewpoints.
And they’re 100% right — the evidence, the truth, the facts are out there, but we all view them differently. This levels the playing field. This should humble us. This should make us quick to listen and understand. This should be at the forefront of our minds when we talk to anyone different than us: Where are they coming from? Why? What do I have to learn from them?
It becomes not just an academic or scientific or intellectual discussion, but an exercise in empathy. We can’t truly understand what somebody is saying unless we understand from where they’re saying it. And we certainly won’t treat anybody with compassion or respect if we don’t recognize that if we were in their same shoes, we’d probably do the same.
In other words, it’s not just a battle of ideas. It’s not just a battle of worldviews. It’s an impasse between two possibly opposite experiences, observations, and upbringings. We think, study, and seek as whole persons, with our baggage and our joys, our moral and intellectual compasses already fixed.
And no matter how right you actually are, you’re still operating on the same level as anybody else — a person with five senses, a brain, a life partially lived, and all of that very, very finite.
My friend describes it as all of us standing at different points around a bright star. We’re all looking at the same thing — and we’re all looking at only a limited part of the one thing — and we’re shouting out our findings to each other. Of course, our discoveries are more or less truthful based on how accurate our senses and perceptions are, or from what angle we’re looking at the star, or how much we’ve learned and believed from the other people shouting around us.
We are all created in the image of God. We are all seeking the ultimate good. All of us know parts of the truth. All of us have huge chunks in our understanding of that truth. And that means we need to listen to each other.
I went to a school where warring factions of Christianity were forced to talk and listen to each other — and the results were amazing. Yes, people were very adamant about what they believed, about what they knew, about what they saw from their angle. No, people didn’t downplay their beliefs or give them up because “truth was relative, so why bother?” We had to talk through our beliefs because we all cared so deeply about the truth and we all so deeply disagreed. What was up with that?
We ended up saying things like, “I completely understand why you would think that. That seems like a valid interpretation of Scripture, starting from your assumptions and using your hermeneutics. I still don’t agree with it, because of this, that, or the other thing.” But we walked away with respect, and were less inclined to doom each other to hell.
We held our convictions and beliefs passionately but honestly. If this, that, or the other thing proved to be false, back we’d go to the person we disagreed with and ask them to reexplain how she saw things again. Conversations stayed open and minds were changed for the better because we understood, respected, and valued our differences.
Instead of pitting us vs. them, we found a place for everybody in the pursuit of truth. Because we understood that our perceptions were relative and finite, we felt more open to talking, seeking, and tweaking or overhauling our beliefs to better match the truth. It was a more honest, humble, respectful, and, I think, successful way of pursuing the truth, sharing our beliefs, and changing hearts.
Think of what we could understand in the church, in the world, if we all did that.
In the end, it cannot be doubted that each of us can see only a part of the picture. … Human knowledge is never contained in one person. It grows from the relationships we create between each other and the world, and still it is never complete. And Truth comes somewhere above all of them… .
— Paul Kalanithi, When Breath Becomes Air, page 172
What is Truth?
Is this merely a rhetorical quoting of Pontius Pilate?
Well, in a sense, yes. But no. What I am actually asking is what is Truth to YOU? From what I have read of your posts- and I’ve been a regular reader for a couple months now- I’m not sure YOU know what it is. I mean to say, in everything you’ve blogged you’ve talked a lot about what you DON’T believe in, and what DOESN’T resonate with your worldview. But I haven’t gathered much intel as to what, exactly, your worldview is. And I would honestly like to know what you believe in. I’ve gathered Evangelical= bad, and, well… everything else = good. But other than that I’m a bit in the dark.
That being said, I’m also asking “what is Truth” for the sake of this post. I am very much in favor of civil, earnest discussions of opposing points of view, when the object of the discussion is to understand the truth. But your post overall left me shaking my head with discouragement- because you seem to imply that our whole lives will be spent in search of a truth we will never find. How can we be certain, at any point, that what we believe is truly true? We can, and very likely will, spend the rest of our existence upon earth having civil discussions in order to get at.. what? Truth? Who determines truth? As you said, a person’s worldview is shaped by how and where they grew up, what their parents believed, etc. That becomes their truth. But… is that truth actually truth? And who determines it? If there is actual truth out there, as you said in your post that you adamantly believe, then somewhere there must be a guideline. A definition. A way to tell truth from lies. And if there isn’t… then maybe it isn’t just people who are relative.
You’ve told us that there is truth. But given us absolutely no way to find it.
Hi, Lily! Thank you for your honest questions.
First of all, when it comes to many things, particularly transcendental absolutes like truth, I feel it is more intellectually honest to use the “via negativa,” which the bastion of intellectualism that is Google defines as “a way of describing something by saying what it is not, especially denying that any finite concept of attribute can be identified with or used of God or ultimate reality.” As someone who comes from what I experienced as a toxic belief system, it is very helpful and clarifying to state strongly that “this is wrong or not true.” That is where I am at.
As for implying I think everything else is “good” compared to evangelicalism, I’m sure you’ll admit now that that is an unfair statement. :) When I criticize, I try to only criticize what I have experienced and only when those beliefs have extremely negative consequences. Just below this comment, I talk about Catholic snobbery. I have repeatedly called out my own “tribe” of egalitarians for their rhetoric toward complementarians. I have criticized liberals for their behavior toward me. I certainly don’t think that evangelicalism is the only belief system with serious problems; I just don’t have much clout (or frankly, interest) to talk about other problems in other belief systems because it’s not something in my experience. Unless I state so explicitly, my criticism of evangelicalism is not an endorsement of anything else, and certainly not of everything else. And for what it’s worth, I have frequently praised a particular kind of evangelicalism, a more moderate, less dogmatic, more mystical, more incarnational evangelicalism that I admire and resonate with for many reasons.
You know, I’ve been thinking about your comment all day long. You asked some things point blank that others have only hinted at.
On some level, I am confused about your assertion that I don’t, apparently, believe anything in the affirmative or that I didn’t give a guideline for ascertaining truth, when both of those things were the exact reason I wrote this post. This *is* a huge chunk of my worldview. And then I realized — tell me this if this is accurate — that we’re talking past each other because you believe you can know truth with certainty, and I don’t. I believe we can know truth uncertainly. You might think that’s an oxymoron, because perhaps to you, truth and certainty go hand in hand.
I used to think like that, but then I realized that all of us, even I and my Biblical certainty, are in the same boat: we cannot prove our assumptions. All of us start uncertainly with our assumptions. If I’m understanding you correctly, you might say that we can know truth for certain because the Bible is true and it tells us what is true. But that is an uncertain assumption nobody can prove; in fact, it is a circular argument to say that “the Bible is true because it tells us what is true” or “the Bible is true because it says it is true.” All of rationality is based on the soundness of our assumptions. We can try to evaluate our assumptions with the logic that follows it, but everything eventually deconstructs down to, well, unproven, uncertain assumptions that may or may not be true.
That did more than discourage me, as you put it. That utterly destroyed me. I had based my faith on the certainty of truth, the knowability of the certainty of truth, and now the post-modernists seemed to be right: there is no truth. To say that completely changed my worldview is an understatement.
My professors, devout men and scholars, didn’t let me quit there, not when everything within me burned for the truth. They encouraged me not to search for the truth by deconstructing. You cannot live like that. You cannot prove assumptions, so don’t try. You’ve got to love and love and believe, with open hands on the truth. An Orthodox professor told me point blank, “I cannot intellectually say that Christianity is the truth, because there is no way I can verify it.” An Orthodox priest just quoted Tertullian to me today, that “I believe because it is absurd.”
Since God and truth (and I think both are ultimately the same) are beyond our reach intellectually, there is going to be mystery, mysticism, and uncertainty — lots of it. In fact, that’s the one thing I’m certain of right now: we cannot know all of the truth, and the truth we are blessed to know, we do not know with certainty. That’s where faith comes in. I think Christians have made an error in insisting that Christianity is logically the only way, that we can know that with certainty through reason and intellectualism and argument, but Christianity is absurd in many ways. Yet it still makes sense, in a superlogical way.
How can there be truth without us knowing for certain? It happens all the time. We make scientific claims without knowing for sure if they’re “absolutely true.” We pass judgment on fellow human beings in everyday life and the court system without knowing all the facts. We know some things, and we use those things to make sense of our world, but new evidence could always arise. We don’t know what we don’t know. Perhaps a gentler way of saying “we can’t know truth with certainty” is saying “we don’t have all the evidence,” plus we’re screwed up, plus there are allegedly evil forces blinding us, etc.
But in all of those cases — religion, science, justice — that evidence, regardless of how sufficient it is, requires us to act. We don’t just “know” truth as an intellectual exercise. We have to live it out. And in the process of living it out, we come to see it as what it really is or isn’t, and sometimes we change our minds and piece the evidence together differently, or throw in new evidence, or change our starting assumption — all in an attempt to believe and live and make sense of our world like every other person is doing.
When you ask me point blank “what is truth and how do you find it?”, it reminds me of all the times people have asked me “how do you know when you’ve found the one?” There are so many reasons WHY, but all of those parts don’t add about to the whole “why.” There’s compatibility and experience and other people’s opinions and reason and intuition, and many people will emphasize different things as the “way to know.” But none of those methods are foolproof, because people aren’t foolproof, and yes, you go into marriage not knowing “for sure” this is “the one that lasts forever and meets all your expectations” or whatever “the one” means. But you can’t wait around to know “for sure” in that “absolutely certain, no chance of failure” way. You can know “for sure” in the sense that people will say they know “for sure” this is the one. But in the end, it is always a choice and a commitment and a huge risk you have to make, that unites your life to the other person. And you learn, eventually, through marrying him and living with him, if he is the one or not.
That is how I approach the truth. I reason, I experience, I ask, I intuit, and in the end, I make a choice that will either pan out or not. And how do I evaluate my lived experience with what I think is true? I watch the fruit of it, whether it is beautiful and good. How do I know whether that’s the best guideline, or even what goodness or beauty is? (Trust me, I could deconstruct my own beliefs all day.) Well, that’s at the bottom of every belief: an assumption we accept on faith.
And yes, I am fully aware that I could be wrong about all of this. Totally wrong. I’ve been there before. But this is where I am, and what I believe, and what appears to me the most honest rendition of the truth with the facts I do have and the tools at my disposal to put them together.
Do you think that the prevailing perception of “all the intellectuals” being high church — usually Catholic — gets in the way sometimes in those discussions at Hillsdale, which are nonetheless one of its biggest strengths? It’s interesting that you bring up that example with reference to the perception of truth, because sometimes I felt that the PERCEPTION that most of the intelligent, thoughtful, smart, etc. students were high church prevented some friends and acquaintances from really listening to my low-church Protestant perspective.
LikeLike
YES, it definitely does! It drove me and my friends NUTS. We’d get this vibe that “all truly intellectual people” were high church, or if you were truly intellectual, you’d convert to Catholicism, or that your church affiliation was an easy indication of your intellectual capacity. I mean, on the one hand, many low church Protestants that I know view things like philosophy or college or other intellectual things as dangerous or unnecessary to faith, so I understand where that stereotype originates, but there’s a Protestant intellectual history too.
But you’re right…I don’t know of any person at Hillsdale who converted from high church to low church. Ten, fifteen years ago, though, low church was all the rage, and there was a lot of anti-Catholicism. I’d be interested to see what the social/intellectual scape was then.
Human nature being what it is, I wouldn’t be surprised if there was snobbery in the opposite direction. I would like to think that had I been a low-church Protestant in that environment, I would have been thoughtful, kind, respectful, and willing to enter into other peoples’ perspectives. But — as you mentioned in the post — since our experiences do shape us a lot, it’s hard to say. Feeling like I was part of the “in” crowd may have changed my approach.
Personally speaking, I thought I was in the “in” crowd as an evangelical until I realized Hillsdale didn’t work like that. ;)
I really enjoy reading your posts. Perhaps, to some degree, I can identify with a lot of your writings.
Concerning truth, have you considered that some of our different perspectives may derive from us not being able to properly identify with the people, culture, and time setting which the Scripture was written to? In my perspective, it certainly was written to us, even though we may benefit greatly from it. Instead, I’d say that it was written to a Hebrew people, thousands of years ago, and in a culture that is very removed from ours.
Definitely. That’s what makes interpretation and application so difficult and diverse.
I can’t seem to find a reply button, so I’m just posting a new comment. :)
I’m not going to admit my statement was an unfair one; sweeping, yes, perhaps you could even say a little ignorant. I wasn’t planning on saying “everything else= good”, but I couldn’t think of a single thing that I knew you thought was good, so I put down “everything else” instead. At least that way, the things you do think are good would be included in the equation.
I find your statement interesting. We can know untruth certainly… but we can only know truth uncertainly?
It doesn’t make sense, what you say you believe about truth. You are speaking two opposing beliefs. First you say truth isn’t relative; then you say we can never know truth certainly. There’s too many different people/experiences/viewpoints, too many assumptions, none of which can ever be proved. We can only go by stating clearly “I KNOW this isn’t true”, by evaluating how it plays out in the real world, by the goodness and beauty it reflects into our lives. But that is going to be different for every person- which makes truth relative. Either truth is relative, and we each figure out our own truth by the steps outlined above. Or truth ISN’T relative, and there IS a law out there, a definitive guide, which is for ALL people, regardless of race, religion, age, or place in life. It cannot be both. You can’t hold to both sides. In fact, everything you said in your reply seems to point to the belief of relativism- except for you saying that you don’t believe it is relative.
Yes, I do believe that truth and certainty go hand-in-hand. Not in the sense that I will ever have all the answers in this life. No one person can. But in the sense of being able to say, “Yes, this is truth”, and know it is the truth, has been the truth, and will still be the truth one hundred years from now. Because truth is definitive, and not at all relative. What do I believe is the truth? I do believe it is God, and He has given it to us in His holy word. I don’t have that belief simply because the Bible says the Bible is true. That IS a circular argument, no disagreements there. I believe it not only because of my personal experience with God, but because the Bible is the most historically verified book we have upon this earth. All new evidence that has arisen in the past years has only ever pointed more so to that fact, not against it.
I have two more immediate questions: Firstly, in regards to your example of “the one” (which I do not believe in a “one”, just saying), have you found that you were right and your husband is indeed “the one”? I don’t know what would happen if one got married and then found out their spouse wasn’t “the one” as they first thought. It would be miserable, I suppose.
Secondly, could you please explain your statement: “That did more than discourage me, as you put it. That utterly destroyed me. I had based my faith on the certainty of truth, the knowability of the certainty of truth, and now the post-modernists seemed to be right: there is no truth. To say that completely changed my worldview is an understatement.” What was the catalyst for this?
Lily, I am not going to be able to convince you that my view makes sense. I am a mystic, like the Eastern Christians, and a premodernist, and I use the intellectus, not only the ratio, to discover the truth. If you are interested in these ancient Christian and philosophical concepts, there are people more eloquent and learned than I who can explain them better. Here’s an example: http://medievalmind.blogspot.com/2009/02/ratio-and-intellectus.html. And here, quoting Pete Enns: https://weareezer.com/2016/07/29/a-book-for-those-who-struggle-with-christianity/. And here, Pete Enns himself: peteenns.com.
Regarding “the one,” I don’t necessarily believe in “the one,” either, but I *do* believe in “not the one.” (Multiple people could make a good spouse, but there are definitely people who would NOT — those are the people we are trying to weed out through dating. Incidentally, that’s an example of the via negativa again.) I can think of many examples where people married someone they thought was one way but turned out not to be (or, more often than not, knew their spouse was one way but thought they could change them). Those marriages did end in divorce or lifelong misery, and some of them could not be saved through counseling and sacrificial love.
Regarding the catalyst for no longer thinking I can certainly know the truth, I already said that realizing our assumptions could never be proven was the catalyst. :) But there were a few things that led up to this.
I spent my teenage years arguing with friends who were completely duped by their false religious experiences — friends who thought God had miraculously made them taller, when they were the same size as last I saw them; friends who followed a hillbilly who claimed scientifically and historically debunked miracles and taught aberrant theology that made zero sense of Scripture. I tried talking with these people — intelligent people, good people, people who loved God — and those conversations went nowhere. By Christian standards, they were deluded at best or heretical at worse. It shocked me that people, when faced with evidence after evidence, still found their stupid beliefs and made-up experiences more convincing than reality. They thought *I* was the heretic and the fool, just as strongly as I thought they were.
Then my own mind changed on many things, and I realized that I was just as much convinced that my dumb views were the only truth, in the same way my friends in cults did. I went from a strident anti-feminist to an egalitarian. I went from a legalistic fundamentalist to a mystic. I saw how my past self (and my present self) was socialized and conditioned to see certain ideas as “true.” In other words, I saw that sociology and personal experience played a huge role in making an argument seem convincing or stupid; it wasn’t merely pure “logic” or “evidence.”
Then I went to college. Like I mentioned in the post, I spent four years among Christians I previously thought were heretics (mainly, Catholics and Orthodox). I lived with an agnostic pansexual woman. I heard their beliefs and their reasons why they believed them and the reasons why they weren’t convinced by my beliefs. And it just seemed not only incredibly conceited, but also intellectually dishonest, to think their views were developed out of anything other than a sincere search for truth, just as mine were. What was more, their arguments were convincing, even if I disagreed with them or didn’t think they made sense of the experienced I’d lived. And I also noticed how there were thousands of different Christian denominations, and how church history and theology was very much influenced by politics and sociology, and it became very obvious to me that searching for truth was something more complicated than Christians let on.
I took a class on deconstructionism that said religion was explained *simply* by socialization and the desire to make sense of a random universe. That definitely didn’t help. But it didn’t help because I already had reasoned the same thing a long time ago: the realization, as I mentioned, that logic was only as good as our assumptions, and that we cannot really verify the truth of our assumptions. We can guesstimate; we can take a leap of faith; we can go with our gut, like Puddleglum before the Witch; but our assumptions are always going to be huge unknowns. That, as I explained, was the catalyst for everything shattering.
Once Christians pointed out to me that this was normal and okay, to have doubts, to be uncertain, to actually have faith, the existential crises lessened.
This entire exchange fascinates me, because it proves my point: you will never find my argument convincing, because in your experience, truth is wholly ascertainable and certain. Your worldview seems certain and proven to you. I used to operate like that, and then life took an existential nosedive and I can never, if I’m being intellectually honest, go back to thinking that way. I would be deluding myself; for me, it wouldn’t be genuine, but just wishful thinking. Do I wish that you were right? In a sense, absolutely, because it is easier to live that way. But that belief doesn’t jive with my experience of the world.
Yet I’m aware that this whole exchange is proving even more and more to you that truth *can* be certainly known, because my view seems illogical to you while yours doesn’t. Unless you have a similar existential crisis as I did, or unless life suddenly starts seeming certain again to me, we’re never going to find each other’s worldview remotely convincing. We are disagreeing on fundamental assumptions and observations that make our own worldview seem particularly convincing and the other’s particularly weak.
Do you mind if I use another metaphor? This demonstrates how I can believe in absolute truth while insisting people’s experience of it is relative. It happens to me every day that two kindergartners will come up to me, one claiming the other wronged him, the other denying it. Something obviously happened. *That* is the absolute truth: the something that happened. Not seeing what happened, I have nothing to go off except two children, prone to lying, both hurt, both biased in their own favor. Discovering “what happened” is only as good as their truthfulness to me. If they flat out lie, my judgment will be off. If they tell the “truth as they saw it” rather than what actually happened, my judgment will be off. I know SOMETHING happened, but I can’t be sure my judgment is ever correct, because I doubt my sources. Oftentimes I rely on my experience of who’s usually more truthful, but since they’re all six-years-old, that’s not 100% accurate. Sometimes my judgment is right, sometimes I’m wrong (and I discover it later by catching the student in a repeat offense or a lie), sometimes I refrain from making a judgment. It sucks, as someone who cares about justice and hates when my kids bully or hurt others, but that’s reality.
That is how I approach life: knowing there are things that are true, knowing theoretically that I can know them, and also knowing that my sources are flawed by sin, deception, and human perception, both my own and others’.
Bailey,
Thank you for taking the time to converse with me upon this subject. Not many people do that.
I must agree with you that we are talking past each other and probably will do so forever, without the help of Divine intervention, because you can’t make me believe as you do and I can’t make you see my point. Uncertain truth, but certain untruth… Let me ask you, rhetorically if you wish, I won’t make you reply to me again, :) when you are defusing that fight between 2 kindergartners, trying to ascertain who did what, are you absolutely certain what DIDN’T happen during that exchange? You can say that you know they absolutely didn’t take a flame thrower and torch the room, but that doesn’t help much in discovering what did happen. Such it is with truth: when you are trying to discover the truth, it makes much more sense to start out, not with all the things you know aren’t true, but the one thing you know IS. Little Zoe is hurt. Foundational truth. The next logical question would be, HOW did she get hurt? That’s when you begin to run into complications.
I also am very experienced with children, of all ages. I know very well there is an absolute truth of what happened between them while you weren’t paying attention and NOW they’re screaming at each other. And they know it, too. What hinders getting at the truth is that your sources are self-interested (don’t want to get in trouble or believe they’re at fault) and lying to you. At the very least, stretching the truth. That doesn’t change the fact that they know the truth- most of it; all witnesses have slightly different accounts of the same events- and that you would know it, too, if they would just TELL YOU. In fact, a disinterested third party often does reveal the absolute truth. Truth can be known. It just matters what route you take to find it.
And yes, sometimes there is no disinterested third party, and you do have to make a judgement call based on what little evidence you have. But as you brought up, sometimes you discover you’re wrong because you catch the offender in a repeat offense, or a different lie. Then you know what isn’t true- but you can also be fairly certain of what IS, based on the testimony of the other party.
I find it interesting that you say you understand why I want to believe truth can be certain, and that you would like to believe it too, if it weren’t so intellectually dishonest, because it is easier. I have always found the opposite to be true. It is really hard, actually, sometimes even downright excruciating, to believe the truth, when it is not what you want to believe. Believing there is no definite answer, therefore all channels are open to possibility, is much easier than having to face a definite truth that cannot be changed. I don’t believe what I believe because it is “easy”- and neither do those who die for these beliefs.
Also (and I’m sorry if this comes across as rude, that’s not my intention), you don’t know me. You don’t know my age or even where I live, and you certainly do not know my life or what I have been through. You don’t know how I’ve come to the conclusions I’ve come to. All of this in regards to your comment of “unless you go through an existential crisis as I did”. For all you know, I may have been through three of them. That doesn’t mean your view will ever be true to me. Your world may become certain again in your eyes, and that doesn’t mean my view will once again make sense to you. Two people may go through the exact same situation and come out vastly different. I might go through existential crises and come out the exact same. Or I might come out Buddhist. It doesn’t mean I will come out like you.
I have enjoyed talking to you. :) I too have a burning desire to know the truth, I just know that I have found that truth.. so what remains is to study the truth I have found. If I ever in the future discover solid evidence that what I knew to be true is not, well… I will let you know. :) Until then, I will be praying for you.
Oh, and thank you for the links. :)
I apologize if I came across as thinking I had more experience or presuming your experiences. I merely meant “if you had been me in my circumstance,” rather than suggesting that my response to my existential crises was the only response. I try always to assume that people have good reasons, backed by legitimate experience, to believe as they do, and I extend that assumption to you.
This isn’t directed at you, Lily, so no need to feel compelled to respond, but I just wanted to clear a few things up for anybody who comes along reading this thread (and me!). This is my first time talking about this concept to people who DON’T intuitively grasp what I am saying, so I’m keenly aware of how poorly I explained my position.
1. I believe truth can be known. I just don’t believe truth can be known certainly, especially not transcendent truths like God or goodness (not in their essence) which cannot be understood simply by our senses. To grasp those in their completeness would be too much for human brains.
2. I believe everyone knows parts of the truth, like I said in the post. Our experiences, the way we search for truth, etc., all stumble upon different aspects of the truth.
3. I believe people can know truth in varying degrees — i.e., I think people can be more or less wrong. If there is an absolute truth (and I believe there is), then it stands to reason we can be wronger or righter. Of course, being people of perception, we will all disagree on who is righter or wronger, but it does logically follow that people will be.
4. The “via negativa” works best for transcendentals, where we can never state a thing as it is because it is so very much beyond us. It’s no more “certain” than anything else; it’s just a guideline for truth that is helpful when discussing things beyond us. It’s not at all accurate to say that I think I can “not know” something with certainty but I can’t “know” something with certainty. Merely, in some cases, particularly philosophical and theological, I feel like it is more appropriate and accurate to state what I don’t know. That is all.
5. Certainty is contrasted with trust, when it comes down to it — not with getting to make up whatever truth you want. There are facts, methods of knowing, and experiences that constrain my search for truth and my study of truth, things I am forced to believe that I don’t want to, things I feel passionate about and would die for. (These things make me confident that there is absolute truth, by the way, even when life gets incredibly confusing.) One of the hard bits and pieces of truth I can’t get around is that I must believe and trust over being certain. I do think it easier (but perhaps this is only my observation) to be certain than to trust. It’s easier for me to say, “Oh, yes, I know my husband would never cheat on me because I have looked into the future and it never happens,” rather than saying, “I know my husband would never cheat on me because his character is such that I would trust him implicitly not to do such a thing.” Deductive reasoning, to me, is more comforting than inductive reasoning — this must happen because it is constrained to happen vs. this must happen because it has happened like this previously.
As a side note, most Western Christians today, particularly fundamentalists, use the same dogmatic logic as empiricists, because they rely solely on the “ratio” for determining truth, never the “intellectus,” which premodernists use. I think many modernists, whether they are religious fundamentalists or hardcore atheists, confuse premodernism with post-modernism. Heck, even unwitting premodernists think they’re post-modernists until they learn there’s another respected way of knowing. That is what this post is trying to attempt — introducing a third way of knowing, where we can know things, where truth is absolute, but we acknowledge our limitations and perspectives as finite creatures.
Is there a purpose to knowing Truth? If we’re all always going to be at varying levels, looking at it from different directions, does Truth merely exist as a destination, the journey to which teaches us empathy? For example, I believe that Jesus is, as he told us, the Truth and it is through that Truth that we can know the Father and have eternal life. I desire to know Truth for those reasons, which is why knowing it is of desperate importance to me. But if everyone knows some sort of Truth…is there any fundamental difference in what Truth you know or to what depth or with what certainty or in what way it manifests itself in your life?
At the risk of sounding like I’m accusing you, but more for the sake of knowing what you actually think, do you believe that Truth is the path to salvation and, therefore, that everyone is securely on that path? And if not, what is the purpose of knowing Truth?
Thanks, friend!
Hannah! You and your good questions!
Well, I think the purpose of knowing truth is for making purpose, for loving, for growing, for living. Truth is, to me, ultimately God, and God is our telos, so a search for truth is both a search for God and a search for ourselves. You’re going to end up a stunted human being (or an evil one) if you don’t care about Truth at all.
As to how it relates to salvation…asdfghjkl. I tend to go with the Orthodox and C.S. Lewis on this one: those who sincerely seek God will find him, even if they didn’t get it “right” before their death. I firmly believe God understands our frailness. He understands how it’s hard to discern truth. He knows how blowhard Christians and religious and irreligious deceivers and, like, life, mostly, can affect someone’s perception of what is true. He sees hearts and desires.
I think it’s quite possible for someone even like an agnostic, someone who’s searching for truth but encountered only a narrow Phariseeism, will meet God face to face and say, “Oh, yes! YOU were who I was looking for all along!”
And I think it’s very possible for a modern-day Pharisee, who knew all the right answers but used truth as a bludgeon on his fellow wanderers, to meet God and say, “Oh. You’re nothing like I expected.”
So I don’t think everyone is securely on the path to a life with God just because they know things. I think someone who uses what they know to predispose themselves to God and Truth will be saved in the end.
And by “predispose themselves,” I don’t mean “know as many right answers as possible” or even “trying to know as many right answers as possible.” Like I mentioned, I think Truth is for living. A heart predisposed to Truth is a loving, gracious, kind, selfless heart. If you’re living in that manner, no matter the cost, you’ve got a grasp on what is most True and Eternal.
I don’t have a prooftext for that. It’s just hard for me to imagine a God of love doing otherwise, knowing how people are.
BAILEY! Thanks for your answers.
Now I have a follow-up question – what, then, was the purpose of the Incarnation? Proceeding to beat a dead horse, Jesus says that He is the Truth and that the only way to the Father (God, for the sake of this discussion) is through Him. If all we really need is an encounter with, or even just a desire for or pursuit of, God (Truth?), what was Jesus doing here? Was He just necessary for his teaching – a teaching that points to God and helps us on our quest for Truth (which…then how is he any different from just a good teacher), or is it actually completely necessary to have a relationship with Him, accept his death and resurrection as True, and take on a New Life in Christ?
As always, thanks for being willing to continue to have exhausting, but desperately interesting and important, conversations with me :)
It’s more that I think God isn’t limited, rather than being an agnostic is a perfectly orthodox way. I see his coming and his redemption and his resurrection as something necessary for man to have a relationship with God in the sense that not only the biggest revelation of who God is but also the biggest revelation of how we live a life that brings us closest to him. I don’t think that right doctrine is as important as a life lived as He did. I think living a life like Christ’s brings one closer to God more than right knowledge about him.
